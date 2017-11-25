Texas Tech bowl request now being accepted

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – For the 38th time in program history, Texas Tech is going bowling as the Red Raiders secured bowl eligibility Friday night with their thrilling 27-23 come-from-behind victory over Texas in Austin.



Red Raider fans can now lock in their holiday plans to watch Tech in a bowl to be determined. Bowl selections will be announced Dec. 3 following the unveiling of the final rankings for the College Football Playoff.



The Tech Ticket Office will start accepting bowl requests online Saturday afternoon and then via the phone Monday morning, beginning with Red Raider Club members as well as football season ticket holders. The priority ticket period will run until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1.



Ticket prices vary based on individual bowl games. Red Raider Club members and season ticket holders who place a request during the priority period will have their credit card automatically charged when the Red Raiders’ bowl selection is announced.



The Red Raiders could potentially play in several bowls with Big 12 ties, including the Autozone Liberty Bowl (Dec. 30 in Memphis, Tenn.), the Cactus Bowl (Dec. 26 in Phoenix, Ariz.) and the Zaxby’s Heart of Dallas Bowl (Dec. 26 in Dallas). Tech is one of eight Big 12 teams to secure bowl eligibility this season.



For questions, please contact the Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday).