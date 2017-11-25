End Zone playoff scores: 11/25 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone playoff scores: 11/25

End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here is Pete with all of your Saturday night playoff scores and highlights:

Ropes
Happy

Lubbock Christian 34
Dallas Shelton 24

All Saints 45
Waco Live Oak 90

Plainview Christian 96
Longview Christian 76

Lubbock Titans
FEAST

