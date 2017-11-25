Week outlook calls for wind, little to no precipitation

Lubbock managed a high temperature of 70 degrees Saturday afternoon despite a cold front. Our morning low was 45 and mo precipitation today as expected.

Saturday/Sunday:

A few high clouds are expected the next 24 hours. No precipitation in the forecast. Lows tonight possibly below freezing northwest of Lubbock towards Muleshoe and Littlefield area.

High clouds and a southwest wind could prevent this but Lubbock should end up in the middle to upper 30s as winds return to the southwest overnight.

There will be mostly sunny skies Sunday with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon.

Monday:

High clouds are likely but no precipitation is expected. Warmer daytime highs will be between 75 and 80 degrees. This could be a day where record high temperatures are approached.

Our record high for Monday is 81 degrees set in 1949. Given the dry weather pattern, southwest winds and recent record breaking warm spell, it is possible we could exceed current forecast highs. I would expect elevated fire dangers Monday afternoon much like we saw Friday.

Tuesday:

Strong cold front brings wide range in temperatures. 50s north and 70s south for daytime highs. I am calling for north winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible behind this dry cold front. I'm going for lower to middle 60s Lubbock with dropping temperatures during the day and no precipitation is expected.



Wednesday:

Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Morning freeze likely for some, including Lubbock. Highs end up in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday:

Another dry and windy cold front will pass through the area. This front should be a bit colder than Tuesday's frontal passage with gusty north winds and highs in the middle 50's as it stands right now.

Friday:

Earlier, model suggested precipitation and cold temperatures, but those are being modified with each passing model update. Highs in 50s with no precipitation. Freeze likely Friday morning.

Next Weekend:

Breezy and dry with highs in the 60s and 70s. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

