Lady Raiders to host no. 19 Texas A&M Sunday

Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball team holds its first matchup against a ranked opponent this season on Sunday, when they take on No. 19 Texas A&M at 2 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena.



The Lady Raiders (3-1) and the Aggies (3-1) will tip off on FOX Sports Southwest, as the game will also be carried on the FOX Sports Go app. It can also be heard on the Texas Tech Sports Network on 107.7 FM, with live stats available via Sidearmstats.com/texastech/wbball/.



TICKET PROMOTIONS

November 26 vs. Texas A&M

Fans can purchase a ticket to the game for only $4. Tickets must be purchased at the ticket office at the United Supermarkets Arena, which will open at noon on Sunday.



Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale

Starting Thursday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 27, at 11:59 p.m., by using the promo code “GOBBLE” fans can purchase tickets to all Lady Raider basketball games in December at a 50 percent discount, including the throwback game on Sunday, Dec. 17, and the conference opener against Oklahoma State on Thursday, Dec. 28.



Sunday’s game will be the first time the Lady Raiders have hosted the Aggies as members of the Southeastern conference. Before the move to the SEC, Tech and Texas A&M had met 73 times, with the Lady Raiders building an impressive 54-19 record in the all-time series.



The two teams met last season for the first time since 2012, and battled in a hard-fought overtime bout in College Station. Unfortunately, after buzzer-beater by Tech to send it to OT, Texas A&M pushed past the Lady Raiders for a 98-90 win.



Overall, the Lady Raiders are 84-61 against members of the SEC.



Tech rides a three-game win streak into Sunday’s contest against the Aggies. After a tough season opener, the Lady Raiders picked up victories over Florida A&M (82-63), Arkansas Pine-Bluff (74-47) and UMass Lowell (93-65). The final game of the six-game home stand features the second of back-to-back games against Southeastern Conference member LSU on Nov. 30.



On Wednesday, the Lady Raiders picked up their third-straight win of the year behind a 93-65 rout of UMass Lowell at the United Supermarkets Arena. It was the first time the two programs have met, something Tech had also done against Florida A&M on Nov. 15 in playing an opponent for the first time.



Sophomore Brittany Brewer exploded for a career-high 25 points in the win, doing so in just 19 minutes of action after connecting on 11-of-14 from the field. She was the first Lady Raider with 25 or more points in a game since junior Recee’ Caldwell tallied 29 at Arkansas last season.



Brewer was one of four with double digit point totals, joining senior Jada Terry with 18 points as the top two scorers on the floor against the River Hawks. Seniors Brielle Blaire and Dayo Olabode put together double-double performances against UMass Lowell, as both drained 10 points, while Blaire pulled down 11 rebounds compared to Olabode’s 10. It was the second time this year Blaire had notched a double-double, last doing so against in Tech’s first win of the year against Florida A&M on Nov. 15 (18 points & 11 rebounds).



Brewer and Olabode extended their streak of scoring 10 or more points a game to four outings with their performances against the River Hawks. Coming into that game, the duo were tied in total points, as both recorded games of 10, 12 & 15 points in the first three contests. However, Brewer’s 25-point outburst pushed her to a team-leading 62 points this season, averaging 15.5 per game.



Her totals have led her to a ranking just outside the top 10 in Big 12 scorers in points per game, while slotting in at fourth in field-goal percentage (67.4) and sixth in field goals made (29).



Caldwell continues to lead the conference in assists and assists per game after dishing out 10 on Wednesday against UMass Lowell. Her average of 8.3 per contest has moved her up to fourth in the country in the category, while her overall total of 33 places her inside the top 25 at No. 23 in the NCAA.



Through four games, the Lady Raiders kept their lead on the rest of the conference in fewest fouls per game (11.5) and fewest total fouls (46). Their average continues to rank second in the NCAA, trailing just Dartmouth with 10.0 per contest, while their overall total now ranks in the top 10 in the country at No. 9. Tech also jumped into the top two in the Big 12 in another category, offensive rebounds per game, averaging 18 to rank 22nd in the NCAA.



The Aggies enter the weekend with a 3-1 record after picking up wins over Houston (83-65), Louisiana Lafayette (83-62) and Little Rock (66-49). Their lone loss on the year came against No. 10 Oregon at the Preseason WNIT Tournament by a score of 83-68.



Chennedy Carter heads to Lubbock as Texas A&M’s leading scorer, pacing a pack of four Aggies with double-digit point averages through four games. Carter has racked up 18.3 points per game, while also leading the squad in assists with 17. Anriel Howard has pulled down the most boards with a total of 53, 20 on the offensive glass, for an average of 13.3 per outing.



After the matchup against the Aggies, the Lady Raiders wrap their six-game home stand with a date against LSU on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m. on FSSW