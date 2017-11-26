Home damaged by fire in 4900 block of 62nd

Lubbock fire officials have put out a grass fire that spread to a home in the 4900 block of 62nd Street.

Fire officials say this started as a grass fire that traveled up the fence and spread to the attic of a residence.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but one dog was rescued.

Two adults and one child have been displaced from the home.

The fire started at 3:19 p.m. and was out in about 20 minutes.

The Fire Marshal's investigation is ongoing.

