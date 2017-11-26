Suspect wanted for questioning in arson case arrested

A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.
For weeks, accusations that Moore, now 70, sexually molested or assaulted two teens, ages 14 and 16 - and tried to date several others - while he was in his 30s have taken center stage in the heated Alabama race.
The White House, with the support of an opinion issued Saturday by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, maintained that the president has the power to appoint an acting director.
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.
