Suspect wanted for questioning in arson case arrested

Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue say the man wanted for questioning in an arson in the 4900 block of 62nd Street on Tuesday has been arrested.

Michael Tyler Thompson, 23, of Lubbock was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center just after 10 p.m. He is facing charges of arson of a habitat. His bond has not been set. He was arrested by the Lubbock Fire Rescue Fire Marshal's Office.

On Monday, officials released a video of the suspect from the day of the fire.

The video from the homeowner’s security camera shows the suspect walking towards the area where the fire was started and then running from the scene after setting the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but one dog was rescued. Two adults and one child have been displaced from the home. The fire started at 3:19 p.m. and was out in about 20 minutes.

