Suspect wanted for questioning in arson case arrested

A family in Shallowater is hoping someone with the ability will help rescue their beloved cat. According to the family's post on social media, the poor feline has been stuck atop a power pole for more than 48 hours.
A family in Shallowater is hoping someone with the ability will help rescue their beloved cat. According to the family's post on social media, the poor feline has been stuck atop a power pole for more than 48 hours.
Senate GOP leaders hope to pass the bill this week.
Senate GOP leaders hope to pass the bill this week.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The Yonhap news agency reports that North Korea has launched a ballistic missile.
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.
The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.