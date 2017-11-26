I Beat Pete: Fireman Basketball in Crosbyton - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

I Beat Pete: Fireman Basketball in Crosbyton

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
CROSBYTON, TX (KCBD) -

This week I headed out to Crosbyton to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Crosbyton Volunteer Fire Department.

We had an awesome challenge: Fireman Basketball.

The shooter was in fireman gear including gloves and the defender was under the basket. Once the shooter let the ball go, the defender turned on the fire hose and tried to block the basketball with 125 pounds of water pressure. You couldn’t shoot up through the basket. That would be goaltending.

Crosbyton has a big event coming up Dec. 14, Christmas in the Barn. They will have food and fun events for the kids. They will be giving away smoke detectors and grab bags for the kids.

I want to say thank you to all of the firefighters out there who help make all of our communities safe.

I teamed up with former Red Raider basketball play Jesus Arenas. We took on the fireman and the Crosbyton Boys and Girls basketball teams.

If you have a challenge for 2018, be sure to email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

