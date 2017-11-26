End Zone Team of the Week: Post Bold Gold Antelopes

The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big area round playoff win over New Deal 32-21. The Antelopes are now 9-3 and have won four in a row.

Head Coach Michael Pittman and the team came to the KCBD Studios to talk about the victory and what’s next in Regionals for the team.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.