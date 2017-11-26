End Zone Team of the Week: Post Bold Gold Antelopes - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Team of the Week: Post Bold Gold Antelopes

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Post Antelopes (Source: KCBD Photo) Post Antelopes (Source: KCBD Photo)
POST, TX (KCBD) -

The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big area round playoff win over New Deal 32-21. The Antelopes are now 9-3 and have won four in a row.

Head Coach Michael Pittman and the team came to the KCBD Studios to talk about the victory and what’s next in Regionals for the team.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly