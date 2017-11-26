End Zone Regional Playoff Pairings

The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big area round playoff win over New Deal 32-21. The Antelopes are now 9-3 and have won four in a row.

The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big area round playoff win over New Deal 32-21. The Antelopes are now 9-3 and have won four in a row.

In what has already been a memorable season for Texas Tech volleyball, the Red Raiders will get their first taste of postseason action since 2001 as they were selected to compete in the 2017 National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

In what has already been a memorable season for Texas Tech volleyball, the Red Raiders will get their first taste of postseason action since 2001 as they were selected to compete in the 2017 National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

Ten area teams have advanced to the regional round of the high school football playoffs.

Ten area teams have advanced to the regional round of the high school football playoffs.

This week Pete headed out to Crosbyton to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Crosbyton Volunteer Fire Department.

This week Pete headed out to Crosbyton to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Crosbyton Volunteer Fire Department.

Jarrett Stidham passed for 237 yards and ran for a fourth-quarter touchdown and No. 6 Auburn beat top-ranked Alabama 26-14 Saturday with a division title on the line.