End Zone Regional Playoff Pairings

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Ten area teams have advanced to the regional round of the high school football playoffs.

REGIONALS

Class 5A Division I

Monterey at Denton Ryan 2pm Saturday  

Coronado vs. Colleyville Heritage 1:30pm Saturday Wildcats Stadium at Abilene Christian

Class 4A Division II

Seminole vs Bushland 7pm Friday  Plains Capital Park-Lowrey Field 

Class 2A Division I

Post vs Stratford 7pm Friday  Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo 

Class 1A Division I

State quarterfinal

Borden County vs. Garden City 7:30pm Friday in Forsan 

Class 1A Division II

State quarterfinal

Valley vs Follett 7pm Friday  Harvester Stadium, Pampa

Sands vs Balmorhea 6pm Friday at Rankin 

TAPPS

State Semifinals  

Lubbock Christian vs McKinney Christian 6:30pm Friday at McMurry in Abilene 

Plainview Christian vs Waco Live Oak 6pm Friday at Bryson 

TAIAO State Championship 

Lubbock Titans vs Stephenville Faith 5pm Saturday at Allen Academy in Bryan, TX

