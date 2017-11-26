Police name suspect in deadly South Lubbock shooting

The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.
The announcement says the couple became engaged earlier this month.
Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.
Shoppers are expected to spend $6.6 billion on Cyber Monday, up more than 16 percent from a year ago, according to Adobe Analytics.
The White House, with the support of an opinion issued Saturday by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, maintained that the president has the power to appoint an acting director.
The White House, with the support of an opinion issued Saturday by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, maintained that the president has the power to appoint an acting director.
A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Loop 289 between Indiana and University.
A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Loop 289 between Indiana and University.
One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.
One job, two people - and two very different views on how to lead consumer protection agency.