Police name suspect in deadly South Lubbock shooting

Prince Tariq Richards, 19 wanted (Source: LPD)
Peter Caballero (Source: Facebook)
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police have now identified a suspect in the deadly Sunday night shooting of 20-year-old Peter Caballero. Prince Tariq Richards, 19, is wanted for 1st degree felony murder.

Richards, AKA Scrappy, is considered armed and dangerous with violent tendencies and is considered an escape risk.

If you see this man, police ask that you call 911. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. You can remain anonymous.

On Nov. 26, just before 7:30 p.m., LPD received multiple calls about a shooting on Avenue V near 98th Street.  Officers found Caballero on the scene. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Investigators believe the incident began as a robbery. Police say the suspect met with a male in the area of 2200 99th Street for an exchange, possibly for an item posted on social media. 

Caballero was on foot chasing a suspect in a blue passenger car who had reportedly just robbed his friend in the area of 2200 99th Street. Police say multiple shots were fired out of the vehicle toward Caballero and his friend near 98th and Ave. V. 

