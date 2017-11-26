Suspect in custody, charged in shooting death of Peter Caballero - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Suspect in custody, charged in shooting death of Peter Caballero

Provided by LPD Provided by LPD
Peter Caballero (Source: Facebook) Peter Caballero (Source: Facebook)
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The suspect in the deadly Sunday night shooting of 20-year-old Peter Caballero, 19-year-old Prince Tariq Richards, is now in custody, charged with 1st degree felony murder.

He was taken into custody without incident at 45th Street and Elgin Wednesday night around 8 p.m.

On Nov. 26, just before 7:30 p.m., LPD received multiple calls about a shooting on Avenue V near 98th Street.  Officers found Caballero on the scene. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Investigators believe the incident began as a robbery. Police say the suspect met with a male in the area of 2200 99th Street for an exchange, possibly for an item posted on social media. 

Caballero was on foot chasing a suspect in a blue passenger car who had reportedly just robbed his friend in the area of 2200 99th Street. Police say multiple shots were fired out of the vehicle toward Caballero and his friend near 98th and Ave. V. 

