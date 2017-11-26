Victim dies after shooting near 98th & V

One person has died after a shooting near 98th and Avenue V on Sunday night.

Police say this incident started as a robbery in the 2200 block of 99th Street. The suspects were trying to purchase something posted on social media.

Police say this began as a small altercation. The suspects drove away in a blue car. The victim and one of his friends chased the car on foot. As the car was turning onto 98th, shots were fired and one of the people chasing the car was seriously injured. He died from these injuries a few hours later.

Police are working to get a more accurate description of the suspects that are still at large.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

