Tech Volleyball Earns Postseason Berth to NIVC

In what has already been a memorable season for Texas Tech volleyball, the Red Raiders will get their first taste of postseason action since 2001 as they were selected to compete in the 2017 National Invitational Volleyball Championship.

The NIVC's 32-team field was announced Sunday night following the NCAA Tournament selection show. The Red Raiders are one of three Big 12 teams in the field along with three other Power-5 schools.

Texas Tech will head to San Marcos, Texas to take on SMU in the first round on Thursday, Nov. 30, at 4 p.m. If victorious, the Red Raiders would then see the winner of Texas State and Rice on Friday in the second round.

The NIVC is in its first year of existence following a nearly 22-year hiatus. It was previously held for seven seasons from 1989-1995 as a 20-team event. All matches, including the semifinals and championship, are hosted by participating schools.

This marks the first postseason competition for the Red Raiders since making the NCAA Tournament back-to-back seasons from 2000-01 and first appearance in the NIVC. Tech has competed in eight NCAA Tournaments since becoming an NCAA sponsored volleyball program in 1982.

The Red Raiders wrapped up the 2017 regular season at 15-14 and 4-12 in Big 12 play for Tech's first winning regular-season 2001. In just his second season at the helm, Graystone led Tech to its most Big 12 wins since 2006 and its most regular season wins since 2011. Tech also posted its most successful home record since 2002 and its most set victories since 2001.

NIVC Schedule
Nov. 26: Selection Day
Nov. 28-30: Rounds 1 and 2
Dec. 1-3: Round 3
Dec. 4-9: Semifinals
Dec. 12: Championship (7 p.m. ET on ESPN3)

