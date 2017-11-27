Texas Tech men's basketball team in AP Top 25 college basketball poll

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team checked in with a No. 22 ranking in both the Associated Press and USA Today/ESPN Coaches Top 25 polls released on Monday.

The Red Raiders (6-0) have started the season with a 6-0 record for the sixth time in program history and are ranked inside both polls for the first time since Dec. 28, 2009 when Chris Beard served as an associate head coach under Pat Knight.

This year’s squad is the first to win its opening six games by doubles figures during a 6-0 start. The Red Raiders have won those six games by a 28-point per game margin.

Texas Tech will make its debut at the Under Armour Reunion against Seton Hall on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT and is nationally televised on FOX Sports 1.

Next up at home, the Red Raiders square off with undefeated Nevada, a team who also won 28 games and appeared in the 2017 NCAA Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. CT from the United Supermarkets Arena.

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Duke (65) 8-0 1625 1

2. Kansas 5-0 1531 3

3. Michigan St. 5-1 1481 4

4. Villanova 6-0 1435 5

5. Notre Dame 6-0 1297 13

6. Florida 5-1 1272 7

7. Kentucky 6-1 1179 8

8. Wichita St. 4-1 1134 6

9. Texas A&M 6-0 1130 16

10. Miami 5-0 1001 11

11. Cincinnati 6-0 972 12

12. Minnesota 7-0 929 14

13. North Carolina 5-1 922 9

14. Southern Cal 4-1 681 10

15. Gonzaga 5-1 666 17

16. Baylor 5-0 576 22

17. Louisville 4-0 568 19

18. Virginia 6-0 510 -

19. West Virginia 6-1 418 23

20. Arizona St 6-0 383 -

21. Xavier 5-1 370 15

22. Texas Tech 6-0 247 -

23. TCU 6-0 133 -

24. Alabama 5-1 128 25

25. Creighton 5-1 124 -

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Arizona 34, Washington St 25, Texas 22, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary's (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.

