Outstanding All Saints High School student selected to perform at Carnegie Hall

Provided by All Saints

All Saints senior Hannah Hays has been selected for the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

She will perform in February with the Honors Ensemble. Participation in one of the five Honors Ensembles is limited to the highest-rated high school performers from across the world.

Earlier this year, Hays auditioned for the Honors Performance Series and was accepted after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Acceptance to the elite group is a direct result of the talent, dedication, and achievements demonstrated in her application and audition recording. She will join other performers from all 50 United States plus the District of Columbia, Guam, six Canadian provinces, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Mexico, New Zealand, Qatar, South Korea, and the United Kingdom for a special performance at world-famous Carnegie Hall, a venue that marks the pinnacle of musical achievement.

"Being selected to the Honors Performance Series is something each Finalist should be extremely proud of accomplishing," Program Director Morgan Smith said. "We processed more than 18,000 nominations this year and have selected nearly 700 of the most talented student performers from around the world. Working with these conductors and performing at Carnegie Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that these musicians never forget."

Finalists will come together in New York City for five days in February. They will have the opportunity to learn from world-renowned conductors, work with other Finalists, and get a taste of New York City. Two performances, an Honors Choral Performance and an Honors Instrumental Performance, will take place Sunday, February 4, and are open to the public. Tickets can be purchased beginning 60 days prior to the performance through the Carnegie Hall box office.

"I'm really excited to be singing at Carnegie!," Hays said. "It's been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I also love New York City so I can't wait to go back."

The Honors Performance Series was created to showcase accomplished individual high school performers on an international level by allowing them to study under master conductors and perform in the celebrated venue, Carnegie Hall. The Honors Performance Series is proudly presented by WorldStrides, the nation's leading educational travel organization. Learn more by visiting www.honorsperformance.org and www.worldstrides.com.

Hays performed as First Chair Soprano 2 Section in the All Region Choir on November 11 and will audition for the State Choir next spring. She has been a member of the All Region Choir for the last four years. Last year, she was Second Chair in the All State Choir. To audition for these choirs, Hays had to be prepared to sing five different songs chosen by the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA). The judges choose 16-32 measures from the songs for the competitors to sing during the auditions. Then each contestant must also sight-read another song.

"All Region and All State have been incredibly influential in my life," Hays said. "The choirs have helped me make my decisions for the future and meet many different people."

Hays is planning to attend Stephen F. Austin University next fall to major in Music Education. She intends on auditioning for operas and musicals in college as well as enrolling in music classes and joining a church worship band.

"My ultimate goals are to teach music to children and to become a worship minister," Hays said.

She said her love for singing and acting began in preschool, but she didn't really begin performing until she joined choir in Middle School. She said performing with the High School Choir has given her the confidence to perform in public.

"Performing has always been my favorite form of expression, be that through singing, acting, or dancing," Hays said. "Without outside outlets for performing, I don't feel like myself. Singing is what makes me feel most like myself and the most confident."

Hays helps lead music at her church and is a member of the Moonlight Directions, which is the teen group of Lubbock Moonlight Musicals. She has been in ensembles with Lubbock Moonlight Musicals for the past two summers. She also was involved with Hub Performing Arts for two years.

At All Saints she is a member of the Varsity Choir, One Act Play Cast, Theatre, Mock Trial, National Honor Society, and is Secretary / Treasurer of the Thespian Honor Society.

Hays said she has a love for performing "because when there is something you really love to do, it is important to work hard at it because if you're passionate about it you will always be successful."