2 crashes at Loop 289 between Indiana and University hinder traf - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 crashes at Loop 289 between Indiana and University hinder traffic in both directions

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: TxDOT) (Source: TxDOT)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Loop 289 between Indiana and University. The first crash happened around 4 p.m.  It appears a vehicle has rolled over.

The second crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 4:20 p.m. The far left lane is not accessible.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

There is no word on what caused the crashes or if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Conservative group linked to woman who falsely accused Moore

    Conservative group linked to woman who falsely accused Moore

    Monday, November 27 2017 7:15 PM EST2017-11-28 00:15:04 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:18 AM EST2017-11-28 15:18:27 GMT

    A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.

    A conservative group with a long track record of targeting Democratic groups and major media outlets has been linked to a woman who falsely told The Washington Post that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore impregnated her as a teenager.

  • Trump straddle: Won't stump for Moore, yet blasts Dem foe

    Trump straddle: Won't stump for Moore, yet blasts Dem foe

    Monday, November 27 2017 4:04 AM EST2017-11-27 09:04:45 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:18 AM EST2017-11-28 15:18:20 GMT

    For weeks, accusations that Moore, now 70, sexually molested or assaulted two teens, ages 14 and 16 - and tried to date several others - while he was in his 30s have taken center stage in the heated Alabama race.

    For weeks, accusations that Moore, now 70, sexually molested or assaulted two teens, ages 14 and 16 - and tried to date several others - while he was in his 30s have taken center stage in the heated Alabama race.

  • Who's in charge? 2 fight for control of US consumer watchdog

    Who's in charge? 2 fight for control of US consumer watchdog

    Monday, November 27 2017 3:14 AM EST2017-11-27 08:14:58 GMT
    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:18 AM EST2017-11-28 15:18:07 GMT

    The White House, with the support of an opinion issued Saturday by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, maintained that the president has the power to appoint an acting director. 

    The White House, with the support of an opinion issued Saturday by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, maintained that the president has the power to appoint an acting director. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly