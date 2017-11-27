2 crashes at Loop 289 between Indiana and University hinder traffic in both directions

A crash has shut down all westbound lanes of Loop 289 between Indiana and University. The first crash happened around 4 p.m. It appears a vehicle has rolled over.

The second crash happened in the eastbound lanes around 4:20 p.m. The far left lane is not accessible.

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

There is no word on what caused the crashes or if anyone was injured.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.