Neighbors shocked, frightened after South Lubbock shooting

Residents of a South Lubbock neighborhood are still in shock from the events that unfolded Sunday night that left 20-year-old Peter Caballero dead and his accused murderer on the run.

Chad Strickland said he heard the shots around 7:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of Avenue V and raced out of his house.

"It sounded like it was right at the front door," Strickland said. "I told the wife to call 911. I came outside. I heard kids yelling, young kids yelling, and ran across the street. Obviously, one of them had a gunshot wound. The other was in panic mode. I asked him to step away. Another neighbor who's a firefighter, he was outside as well."

Strickland tells KCBD that both he and his neighbor tried to save Caballero by putting pressure on his wound and doing compressions until EMS arrived.

19-year-old Prince Tariq Richards, AKA Skrappy, is wanted for 1st Degree Felony Murder. He's accused of firing shots from a blue passenger vehicle as Caballero and a friend chased after it from the 2200 block of 99th Street. Lubbock police say this incident started as a robbery.

Strickland said he found the first shell casing at the stop sign at the corner of 98th and Avenue V.

"I was more or less being nosy because it happened in front of my house and knew where the shots came from and where the police tape was," Strickland said. "I got my own LED flashlight and found the first shell casing right at the stop sign and just followed it. I signaled to a few of the officers and they came over and blocked the third lane of 98th. It ended up being 11 casings we found, spent casings fired in the direction, southwest, back toward where the victim was at."

The incident has Strickland worried. He says, not for himself, but others in the neighborhood.

Regine Wright moved to Lubbock from Germany and says she has fallen in love with the community.

"It's just unbelievable," Wright said. "It's unbelievable."

Wright calls the neighborhood very quiet and can't fathom this happening in the area.

"People are nice, quiet, friendly, helpful so I cannot imagine that this happened," Wright said. "I know something happens in other parts of Lubbock, but here, you see it now, it's like peace."

If you know anything about the incident or know where Richards might be, call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. If you spot him, call 911, as police say he is armed and dangerous and has violent tendencies.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.