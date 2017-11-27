Lubbock Christian’s Alex Lack wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Christian’s Alex Lack wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Christian freshman Quarterback Alex Lack won the Pollard Ford Play of the Week, getting the most votes and almost 4,000 views of his 81-yard touchdown run against Midland Trinity.

Lack earns a $500 scholarship from Pollard Ford.

The Lubbock Christian Eagles are in the TAPPS State Semifinals this Friday playing McKinney Christian at McMurry in Abilene.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Lubbock Christian’s Alex Lack wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week

    Lubbock Christian’s Alex Lack wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week

    Monday, November 27 2017 7:27 PM EST2017-11-28 00:27:58 GMT
    Source: KCBD VideoSource: KCBD Video

    Lubbock Christian freshman Quarterback Alex Lack won the Pollard Ford Play of the Week, getting the most votes and almost 4,000 views of his 81-yard touchdown run against Midland Trinity.

    Lubbock Christian freshman Quarterback Alex Lack won the Pollard Ford Play of the Week, getting the most votes and almost 4,000 views of his 81-yard touchdown run against Midland Trinity.

  • Texas Tech men's basketball team in AP Top 25 college basketball poll

    Texas Tech men's basketball team in AP Top 25 college basketball poll

    Monday, November 27 2017 4:54 PM EST2017-11-27 21:54:40 GMT
    (Source: Texas Tech Athletics)(Source: Texas Tech Athletics)

    The Texas Tech men’s basketball team checked in with a No. 22 ranking in both the Associated Press and USA Today/ESPN Coaches Top 25 polls released on Monday.

    The Texas Tech men’s basketball team checked in with a No. 22 ranking in both the Associated Press and USA Today/ESPN Coaches Top 25 polls released on Monday.

  • End Zone Team of the Week: Post Bold Gold Antelopes

    End Zone Team of the Week: Post Bold Gold Antelopes

    Sunday, November 26 2017 11:07 PM EST2017-11-27 04:07:01 GMT
    Post Antelopes (Source: KCBD Photo)Post Antelopes (Source: KCBD Photo)

    The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big area round playoff win over New Deal 32-21. The Antelopes are now 9-3 and have won four in a row.

    The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big area round playoff win over New Deal 32-21. The Antelopes are now 9-3 and have won four in a row.

    •   
Powered by Frankly