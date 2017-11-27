Lubbock Christian’s Alex Lack wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week

Lubbock Christian freshman Quarterback Alex Lack won the Pollard Ford Play of the Week, getting the most votes and almost 4,000 views of his 81-yard touchdown run against Midland Trinity.
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team checked in with a No. 22 ranking in both the Associated Press and USA Today/ESPN Coaches Top 25 polls released on Monday.
The Post Bold Gold Antelopes are the End Zone Team of the Week after a big area round playoff win over New Deal 32-21. The Antelopes are now 9-3 and have won four in a row.
In what has already been a memorable season for Texas Tech volleyball, the Red Raiders will get their first taste of postseason action since 2001 as they were selected to compete in the 2017 National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Ten area teams have advanced to the regional round of the high school football playoffs.
