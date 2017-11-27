Lubbock Christian’s Alex Lack wins Pollard Ford Play of the Week

Lubbock Christian freshman Quarterback Alex Lack won the Pollard Ford Play of the Week, getting the most votes and almost 4,000 views of his 81-yard touchdown run against Midland Trinity.

Lack earns a $500 scholarship from Pollard Ford.

The Lubbock Christian Eagles are in the TAPPS State Semifinals this Friday playing McKinney Christian at McMurry in Abilene.

