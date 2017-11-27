One killed in Hockley County crash, FM 3261 & Cactus Road

Texas DPS tells us one person has died after a crash that happened in Hockley County around 6 p.m.

DPS says a truck tractor semi trailer was traveling southbound on FM 3261 when a Ford Ranger traveling westbound on Cactus Road disregarded a stop sign, failing to yield right of way to the semi.

The semi struck the passenger side of the Ford pickup.

The driver of the Ford Ranger was taken to Covenant Hospital in Levelland where he was pronounced dead. That driver has been identified as 26-year-old Ronny Jay Wheeler of Levelland.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

