Shooting victim was expecting his second child

The family of Peter Caballero remembers him as a brother, a new father, and a friend. Peter was expecting his second child to be born in January of 2018.

Family members say ever since their mother passed away from cancer in 2014, Peter has had a hard time, but no matter what he was going through, he was always there to support his family.

Family members say that is what he was best at, being a good dad - a father who loved his little girl and was expecting a little boy this January.

The family describes Peter as nice, funny, and supportive.

"Anybody who knew who junior was, he was a little crazy at times, but he always knew how to cheer everyone up," said Peter's brother, Joseph Caballero.

"He's such a great father to her, he would've been the same way with the new baby coming. He's just a great person," Joseph said.

Deziree Combs is the mother of Peter's daughter, expecting to have a little boy in January. This new baby would have been Peter's second child.

"It's just weird, it's definitely hard, not being able to call him and just be like, hey she misses you, come get her," Deziree said.

"He was a caring person; he cared about everybody. Even though he kind of didn't seem like he really showed it, but he we all knew that he cared about everybody and he tried to help everybody out the best he could. We did the same, we tried to help him out the best we could," Joseph said.

"He took care of everybody, and that is exactly why this happened. He was just trying to take care of his friends and ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time," Deziree said.

Peter's family is still trying to adjust to the fact that he is gone, but they say they will get to keep a piece of him here through his kids.

"We will have some part of him at least to remember him by. He did a very good job taking care of Skarlett, he was a good father and he was a good person," Joseph said.

A Go Fund Me has been set up for Peter's family at: https://www.gofundme.com/InMemoryOf-Peter

