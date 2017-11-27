More wind with colder temps on the way

Another fast-moving cold front will be moving through West Texas on Tuesday.

As the colder Canadian air moves in, the winds will increase from the north in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Winds behind the front will increase to 25-35 mph, with possible gusts over 40 mph.

Winds will decrease into Wednesday morning. It will be a chilly morning and cool afternoon for the mid-week forecast.

Rain is not expected with this front, just colder temperatures, plenty of wind and some clouds.

Daytime highs will remain in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, some 15 or so degrees lower than Monday's highs.

The weekend will rebound with sunshine and warmer temps.

