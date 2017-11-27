More wind with colder temps on the way - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

More wind with colder temps on the way

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Another fast-moving cold front will be moving through West Texas on Tuesday.

As the colder Canadian air moves in, the winds will increase from the north in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Winds behind the front will increase to 25-35 mph, with possible gusts over 40 mph.

Winds will decrease into Wednesday morning. It will be a chilly morning and cool afternoon for the mid-week forecast.

Rain is not expected with this front, just colder temperatures, plenty of wind and some clouds.

Daytime highs will remain in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday, some 15 or so degrees lower than Monday's highs.

The weekend will rebound with sunshine and warmer temps.

  Lubbock Gives Big #GivingTuesdayLBK

    #GivingTuesdayLBK is a day dedicated to bringing the City of Lubbock together to encourage generosity and to make giving history for local charities. Let's come together to give big and help all nonprofits do even more good in our community!

  Families of Navajo Code Talkers decry Trump's political jab

    The National Congress of American Indians says Trump wrongly has flipped the name Pocahontas into a derogatory term, and the comment drew swift criticism from American Indians and politicians.

  Jay-Z leads Grammy noms with 8 as rap, R&B take center stage

    Jay-Z and Bruno Mars are nominees in the top three categories at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where rap and R&B music dominate.
