Lubbock Gives Big #GivingTuesdayLBK

We give thanks on Thanksgiving, go to the mall on Black Friday, and browse the web on Cyber Monday. Now, we have a day dedicated to giving back and making our world and community a better place.

#GivingTuesday was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. Together, a team of influencers and founding partners launched a global movement that has engaged over 30,000 organizations worldwide.

On #GivingTuesday (the Tuesday after Thanksgiving - this year on November 28, 2017), nonprofits, families, businesses, and students around the world come together for one common purpose: To celebrate generosity and to give.

#GivingTuesdayLBK is a day dedicated to bringing the City of Lubbock together to encourage generosity and to make giving history for local charities. Let's come together to give big and help all nonprofits do even more good in our community!

When Can I Donate?

Donations for the #GivingTuesdayLBK campaign and participating organizations can be given starting at 12:01 a.m. on November 1, 2017 and will be accepted up to 11:59 p.m. on November 28, 2017. These donations will be counted toward the collective community goal for all participating charities.

Where Can I Donate?

You can donate online at anytime from 12:01 a.m. on November 1, 2017 to 11:59 p.m. on November 28, 2017 by clicking here. You may also donate at one of our United Supermarkets locations on November 28, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.



All #GivingTuesdayLBK donation booths located in Lubbock will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 28, 2017.

#GivingTuesdayLBK donation booths located in Levelland, Plainview, Post, and Slaton will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

2017 #GivingTuesdayLBK Participating Nonprofits

Alström Angels

Ballet Lubbock

Bayer Museum of Agriculture

The Boy Scouts

Caerus Ensemble

CASA of the South Plains

Catholic Charities

Catholic Diocese Foundation

Children's Advocacy Center

Children's Connections, Inc.

The Children's Home of Lubbock

Children's Miracle Network

Communities in Schools of the South Plains

Crossview Camp

Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue

Family Promise of Lubbock

Family Guidance and Outreach Center

Flatlands Dance Theatre

Friends of Adult Protective Services

Girl Scouts Texas Oklahoma Plains

High Point Village

Hockley County Endowment

Hope Community of Shalom

The Inside Out Foundation

Kingdom Come Ministries

LEPAA

LHUCA

Literacy Lubbock

Lubbock Aquarium

Lubbock Area United Way

Lubbock Dream Center

Lubbock Habitat for Humanity

Lubbock International House of Prayer (IHOP)

Make-A-Wish North Texas

Managed Care Center

Morris Safe House

National Cowboy Symposium

Open Door

Plainview Area Endowment

Post-Garza County Endowment

Quest Restoration Ministries

Refuge Services

Restoration Ministries of West Texas

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest, Inc.

The Salvation Army

Sharp Academy

Slaton Area Endowment

South Plains Food Bank

South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Inc.

South Plains Woodturners

Spring Creek Ministries

Texas Boys Ranch

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Victim Assistance Services

Voice of Hope-Rape Crisis Center

Volunteer Center of Lubbock

Wayland Baptist University-Lubbock

YWCA of Lubbock

Visit online at www.givingtuesdaylbk.org