Lubbock Gives Big #GivingTuesdayLBK

We give thanks on Thanksgiving, go to the mall on Black Friday, and browse the web on Cyber Monday. Now, we have a day dedicated to giving back and making our world and community a better place.
#GivingTuesday was founded in 2012 by New York’s 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation. Together, a team of influencers and founding partners launched a global movement that has engaged over 30,000 organizations worldwide.
On #GivingTuesday (the Tuesday after Thanksgiving - this year on November 28, 2017), nonprofits, families, businesses, and students around the world come together for one common purpose: To celebrate generosity and to give.
#GivingTuesdayLBK is a day dedicated to bringing the City of Lubbock together to encourage generosity and to make giving history for local charities. Let's come together to give big and help all nonprofits do even more good in our community!
When Can I Donate?
Donations for the #GivingTuesdayLBK campaign and participating organizations can be given starting at 12:01 a.m. on November 1, 2017 and will be accepted up to 11:59 p.m. on November 28, 2017. These donations will be counted toward the collective community goal for all participating charities.
?
Where Can I Donate?
You can donate online at anytime from 12:01 a.m. on November 1, 2017 to 11:59 p.m. on November 28, 2017 by clicking here. You may also donate at one of our United Supermarkets locations on November 28, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
All #GivingTuesdayLBK donation booths located in Lubbock will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on November 28, 2017.
#GivingTuesdayLBK donation booths located in Levelland, Plainview, Post, and Slaton will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
2017 #GivingTuesdayLBK Participating Nonprofits
- Alström Angels
- Ballet Lubbock
- Bayer Museum of Agriculture
- The Boy Scouts
- Caerus Ensemble
- CASA of the South Plains
- Catholic Charities
- Catholic Diocese Foundation
- Children's Advocacy Center
- Children's Connections, Inc.
- The Children's Home of Lubbock
- Children's Miracle Network
- Communities in Schools of the South Plains
- Crossview Camp
- Dusty Puddles Dachshund Rescue
- Family Promise of Lubbock
- Family Guidance and Outreach Center
- Flatlands Dance Theatre
- Friends of Adult Protective Services
- Girl Scouts Texas Oklahoma Plains
- High Point Village
- Hockley County Endowment
- Hope Community of Shalom
- The Inside Out Foundation
- Kingdom Come Ministries
- LEPAA
- LHUCA
- Literacy Lubbock
- Lubbock Aquarium
- Lubbock Area United Way
- Lubbock Dream Center
- Lubbock Habitat for Humanity
- Lubbock International House of Prayer (IHOP)
- Make-A-Wish North Texas
- Managed Care Center
- Morris Safe House
- National Cowboy Symposium
- Open Door
- Plainview Area Endowment
- Post-Garza County Endowment
- Quest Restoration Ministries
- Refuge Services
- Restoration Ministries of West Texas
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest, Inc.
- The Salvation Army
- Sharp Academy
- Slaton Area Endowment
- South Plains Food Bank
- South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Inc.
- South Plains Woodturners
- Spring Creek Ministries
- Texas Boys Ranch
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Victim Assistance Services
- Voice of Hope-Rape Crisis Center
- Volunteer Center of Lubbock
- Wayland Baptist University-Lubbock
- YWCA of Lubbock
Visit online at www.givingtuesdaylbk.org