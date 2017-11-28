Police ID suspect after 4-hour SWAT standoff, suspect shot by police

Police, SWAT on scene after a City of Lubbock garbage truck was shot at (Source: KCBD)

A suspect is now in custody after a four-hour SWAT standoff on Tuesday afternoon.

Lubbock Police received a call about a gunshot fired around 9:30 a.m. in the area of 1122 East Quinn Street, just south of the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Police say a bullet hit a side window of a City of Lubbock garbage collection truck that was traveling down the alley to empty dumpsters. The window shattered and the City of Lubbock employee driver was injured by the glass. He was not struck by the bullet. The employee was taken to UMC to be treated for minor injuries.

SWAT was called to the scene because a shot was fired. Officials say the suspect fired at the SWAT officers. The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Rodney Breeden.

The suspect then barricaded himself in a home at 1112 East Quinn Street.

A SWAT armored vehicle was called in to assist. LPD also deployed gas inside the home.Negotiators tried to get ahold of the individual, trying with family members to get in touch with him.

Officials say the homes around the area were evacuated.

During the standoff, officials fired tear gas into the home multiple times to get the suspect out of the house. Chief Greg Stevens said officers were able to get an arrest warrant to be able to get into the house and make the arrest.

When the suspect fired again at the officers, LPD SWAT officers returned fire.

Police say the suspect fired multiple shots at the armored vehicle. Reports say the suspect was shot three times and was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect is now in custody as of 2 p.m.

He was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

No officers were injured.

