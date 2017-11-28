Suspect in custody, shot by police after 4-hour SWAT standoff

Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
Congress faces a deadline a week from Friday for passing legislation to keep federal agencies open while leaders seek a longer-term budget deal.
