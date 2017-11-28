Police: Man attempted suicide by cop during Tuesday's 4-hour standoff

A suspect is in critical condition at University Medical Center after a four-hour SWAT standoff on Tuesday.

Lubbock Police received a call about a gunshot fired at 9:39 a.m. in the area of 1122 East Quinn Street, just south of the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

Police say a bullet hit a side window of a City of Lubbock garbage collection truck that was traveling down the alley to empty dumpsters. The window shattered and the City of Lubbock employee driver was injured by the glass. He was not struck by the bullet. The employee was taken to UMC to be treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the truck has been identified as 32-year-old Juan Rivera. He has been treated and released from the hospital.

A portion of the SWAT, the Critical Response Team (CRT) was called to the scene because a shot was fired at the City of Lubbock Solid Waste truck. The CRT brought an armored vehicle with them.

At 11:07 a.m., officers say they found where the shot came from. The house at 1112 East Quinn Street, where 50-year-old Rodney Breeden lives, became the focus of the investigation and officials tried to contact him.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home.

It was then police learned it was Breeden's intent to commit suicide by cop.

A SWAT armored vehicle, the B.E.A.R. vehicle (Ballistic Engineered Armored Response vehicle) was called in to assist. The B.E.A.R. was used to breach the front door of the home at 12:27 p.m. Officers say Breeden immediately fired shots at the vehicle. The SWAT officers did not return fire.

There were 11 people inside the B.E.A.R. at the time: One LPD officer driving the vehicle, six SWAT officers, two LPD negotiators and two Lubbock Fire Rescue tactical paramedics.

The rest of the SWAT team was called in to assist.

LPD deployed tear gas inside the home by using a multi-launcher, but the attempt was not successful. At 1:41 they used a robot to deliver a more concentrated canister of tear gas into the front door of the home.

Breeden crawled to the door and officers say he was armed and raised the gun up. SWAT officers then fired 13 rounds at Breeden. One officer fired eight times and the other officer fired five times. It is not certain how many times Breeden was shot, but initial reports say he was shot three times.

Breeden was taken into custody at 1:53 p.m. and the Lubbock Fire Rescue tactical paramedics were able to stabilize Breeden. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was rushed into surgery. He is in critical condition and may require another surgery.

Officials say the homes around the area were evacuated. For those who were not able to be evacuated, they were asked to shelter in place.

Breeden faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, but other charges could be possible.

There is an investigation into the criminal matter and also an administrative investigation. Chief Stevens assigned a firearms review board.

No officers were injured.

"The big thing is why? Why did this occur? We don't have a good answer for that. What we found so far is there were several steps that seemed to have been taken, that Mr. Breeden was going to make a big production out of this. We're not sure why. I can't answer (those questions) because of privacy concerns, and I can't answer because of the integrity of the investigation. He was obviously dealing with some very difficult issues and everything went bad yesterday. I'm thankful we were able to contain it to just that isolated area around his house and that no officers were injured, no members of the public were injured. And that hopefully his injuries he will be able to recover from. And whatever circumstances lead to this he can deal with those and we can move on from that," said Chief Stevens.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.