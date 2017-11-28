2 separate fires involving John Deere cotton strippers destroys $1.3 million in equipment

Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday were expensive days for a couple of Lamesa farmers working to harvest their cotton crops.

According to the Lamesa Press-Reporter, about $1.3 million worth of cotton stripping equipment was destroyed by two separate fires. Both fires involved John Deere CS690 cotton strippers with onboard systems that produce round, wrapped modules.

One fire happened on Thanksgiving Day and the other on Black Friday.

The fire on Friday happened just after 3 p.m. The owner of the stripper, Brad Crude, said it was one of two being used to harvest cotton in a dryland corner of a field irrigated with a center pivot system.

The fire started in the back of the stripper. It took water and foam to put out the blaze.

