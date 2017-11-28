Consider This: Support U Can Share Food Drive to help hungry families on the South Plains

This marks the 35th year KCBD and the South Plains Food Bank have teamed up to help needy families across 20 counties on the South Plains with the U Can Share Food Drive.

Each year we celebrate this time by giving to friends and loved ones, but let's not forget to include in our plans those who are less fortunate.

There is no reason why a single child on the South Plains should ever go hungry. The meals delivered through U Can Share help ensure this never happens.

The first Christmas began with the birth of a Savior and the promise of peace on earth and goodwill toward men. The Christmas season has always been characterized by generosity of spirit.

Consider this...this year, measure your Christmas by what you and your family can do for those who can do nothing for you in return.

Your support for U Can Share will help make certain every child has enough to eat at Christmas, and all year round.

'Consider This' is a commentary by KCBD Vice-President and General Manager Dan Jackson.

