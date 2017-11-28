RESCUED: Patches the Cat rescued from power pole after 48-hour o - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

RESCUED: Patches the Cat rescued from power pole after 48-hour ordeal

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Patches the Cat home safe (Source: Facebook) Patches the Cat home safe (Source: Facebook)
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD Source: Caleb Holder, KCBD
Cat stuck atop a utility pole in Shallowater (Source: Facebook) Cat stuck atop a utility pole in Shallowater (Source: Facebook)
SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

Patches the cat is on the ground and back with his family after a 48-hour ordeal stuck on top of a power pole.

Employees at the Xcel corporate office told the family they couldn't help, but when local employees saw the post on Facebook, they came out immediately to help Patches down.

The family says Patches ran for his food bowl once he was back on the ground.

The family wants to stress that they are not upset with Xcel or the fire department, and they certainly didn't want to see anyone get hurt while attempting a rescue.

The original social media post said Patches escaped from their home over the weekend and was found Monday morning, on top of the utility pole behind their house.

The family says they asked the local fire department and utility companies for help, but with no luck.

"We very much value the service of the volunteer FD in Shallowater and understand their reasons for declining," said Jennifer Crosthwait.

They tried coaxing the cat with food, but it didn't work. Animal control was contacted, as well as the police department, city officials, and anyone else they could think of, but everyone said they couldn't help.

Xcel's main office told the family it was too risky and they would not turn the power off to the pole for a few minutes to try and go up and rescue the cat. The family says the power company told them they would not turn off the power just for a cat, but local Xcel employees saw the Facebook post and ran out to help.

The family tells us Patches was taken in a few years ago. His vision is foggy in one eye due to an infection he had as a kitten.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Matt Lauer terminated from NBC News

    Matt Lauer terminated from NBC News

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:06 AM EST2017-11-29 12:06:15 GMT
    Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:28 AM EST2017-11-29 12:28:20 GMT

    Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.

    Matt Lauer, who has coanchored the "Today" show for 20 years, has been terminated from NBC News amid sexual misconduct allegations.

  • N. Korea fires ICBM it says is 'significantly more' powerful

    N. Korea fires ICBM it says is 'significantly more' powerful

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-11-29 07:16:42 GMT
    Wednesday, November 29 2017 7:27 AM EST2017-11-29 12:27:15 GMT

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

  • Growing pressure on Conyers to resign after new accusations

    Growing pressure on Conyers to resign after new accusations

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 1:45 AM EST2017-11-29 06:45:47 GMT
    Wednesday, November 29 2017 6:57 AM EST2017-11-29 11:57:43 GMT

    Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

    Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.

    •   
Powered by Frankly