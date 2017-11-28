RESCUED: Patches the Cat rescued from power pole after 48-hour ordeal

Patches the cat is on the ground and back with his family after a 48-hour ordeal stuck on top of a power pole.

Employees at the Xcel corporate office told the family they couldn't help, but when local employees saw the post on Facebook, they came out immediately to help Patches down.

The family says Patches ran for his food bowl once he was back on the ground.

The family wants to stress that they are not upset with Xcel or the fire department, and they certainly didn't want to see anyone get hurt while attempting a rescue.

The original social media post said Patches escaped from their home over the weekend and was found Monday morning, on top of the utility pole behind their house.

The family says they asked the local fire department and utility companies for help, but with no luck.

"We very much value the service of the volunteer FD in Shallowater and understand their reasons for declining," said Jennifer Crosthwait.

They tried coaxing the cat with food, but it didn't work. Animal control was contacted, as well as the police department, city officials, and anyone else they could think of, but everyone said they couldn't help.

Xcel's main office told the family it was too risky and they would not turn the power off to the pole for a few minutes to try and go up and rescue the cat. The family says the power company told them they would not turn off the power just for a cat, but local Xcel employees saw the Facebook post and ran out to help.

The family tells us Patches was taken in a few years ago. His vision is foggy in one eye due to an infection he had as a kitten.

