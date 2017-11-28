Muleshoe’s David Wood announces retirement

After 22 years of coaching Muleshoe football and 23 years at the school, David Wood has announced he will retire at the end of the school year.

Wood had Muleshoe as a perennial pigskin power year in and year out as he made the playoffs 19 times and had a 184-79 record.

The highlight was the 15-0 2008 Class 2A Division I State Championship that Muleshoe won. His son Wes was on that team.

"That State Championship year was pretty special. It was a family affair. My whole family was there. It all seemed to come together. We had some great players on that team.

Other schools tried to hire Wood through the years, but he loved Muleshoe.

"Muleshoe has been a great place for us. We raised our kids there. Great community. Great people. High expectations. The kids work hard. They have given me all I wanted."

Congrats to David Wood. We wish him and his family the best.

