Muleshoe’s David Wood announces retirement

For the first time ever, this team of home-schooled athletes is playing December football.
Cailyn Breckel was all smiles as she signed to play for the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens Tuesday afternoon.
After 22 years of coaching Muleshoe football and 23 years at the school, David Wood has announced he will retire at the end of the school year.
Lubbock Christian freshman Quarterback Alex Lack won the Pollard Ford Play of the Week, getting the most votes and almost 4,000 views of his 81-yard touchdown run against Midland Trinity.
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team checked in with a No. 22 ranking in both the Associated Press and USA Today/ESPN Coaches Top 25 polls released on Monday.
