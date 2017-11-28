Shallowater’s Cailyn Breckel signs with Wayland Baptist

Cailyn Breckel was all smiles as she signed to play for the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens Tuesday afternoon.

She was excited to get to extend her playing career, but she was more excited to get the opportunity to play for Wayland Head Coach Alesha Robertson-Ellis. At her signing table was an old photo of a 5 or 6 year old Cailyn with Alesha at Texas Tech camp.

This was super special for Cailyn.

"I'm so excited to sign with Wayland. When I was in day care, Alesha's sister-in-law was actually my teacher. I grew up always hearing about Alesha Robertson. I'd go to her games and I'd watch her. She is my biggest role model. I'm super blessed to now have the chance to play for her."

Alesha is also thrilled to add her to the historic Flying Queens program.

"She is going to be a great fit. I have been watching Cailyn a long time. I have fallen in love with the girl. I love her work ethic," Robertson said.

Alesha has now recently signed athletes from Shallowater, Roosevelt, Sundown and Claude to the program.

