Warning about a rare red meat allergy

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night with a severe allergic reaction, choking and gasping for air.

Scientists suspect for many, the problem could be red meat - more specifically, an allergic reaction to a sugar molecule called "alpha-gal" found in beef, pork and lamb.

We've mentioned this before, Healthwise, but scientists are finding more and more that the culprit is a tick bite.

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health discovered the alpha-gal allergy. They say it's hard to diagnose because the reaction may not come on for hours after eating meat, even during the night while sleeping.

The good news is they say it appears that eliminating meat from the diet fixes the problem.

For more from the National Institutes of Health, go to https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/niaid-scientists-link-cases-unexplained-anaphylaxis-red-meat-allergy

