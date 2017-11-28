Lubbock Titans prepare for TAIAO State Championship

The Lubbock Titans were out in Wilson Tuesday night holding football practice.

For the first time ever, this team of home-schooled athletes is playing December football. The Lubbock Titans take on Stephenville Faith Saturday at 5 p.m. at Allen Academy in Bryan Texas for the TAIAO State Championship.

The Titans are 10-2 and have wins over O'Donnell, All-Saints, Amherst, Lorenzo and Silverton. Head Coach Dooley Appleton expected this team to be here.

"I couldn't be any more excited. We have been preparing for this all season long. I told the guys we would be in this game. It's been a long season, but it's been a great season."

The Titans lone losses are to Valley, who is still playing in the UIL six-man playoffs and Stephenville Faith, who the Titans play for the State Title Saturday.

Stephenville Faith beat the Titans 103-55 back on Oct. 28, but Coach Appleton is excited for another chance with everything on the line.

"They're the six-time defending champion. You look at them on film and we match up with them and I think these guys want it way more than they want it."

Getting a few players back who missed the first meeting due to injuries, the Lubbock Titans will have a different look for Saturday's Championship.

"We are going to run some new offensive formations and change some things up. They will see some different things this time, offensively and defensively."

You can see my Facebook Live interview with Coach Appleton here: https://www.facebook.com/petechristykcbd/videos/1182001475263809/

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.