Less wind, cool temps for your forecast

The latest cold front will leave a chill in the air early Wednesday. However, with sunshine and a return to a southwest wind late in the day, afternoon highs should edge back to the low 60s in Lubbock.

Winds will also stay in the 10 -20 mph range through Wednesday, compared to the northerly winds with 30-40 mph gusts that occurred on Tuesday.

The break from the winds will be brief as gusty northerly winds return on Thursday and another surge of cold air moves across the South Plains. The front is not expected to bring rain; however, it will have some clouds associated with it and colder air.

The highs on Thursday will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s with the gusty winds on Thursday.

It will begin to warm and remain sunny from Friday through the weekend.

