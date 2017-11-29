Pay it Forward: Children's Advocacy Center

This week, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union paid it forward to the Children's Advocacy Center in Lubbock.

The center is a nonprofit agency designed to provide child abuse victims with a friendly, culturally-sensitive, non-threatening, and neutral environment that offers support and protection.

WesTex Federal Credit Union provided the center with a large donation of stuffed animals and toys. The Children's Advocacy Center lets children who come to the center after abuse pick some of the toys to help them through the rough time.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

