North Lubbock shooting victim dies from injuries; suspect in custody

34-year-old Isaias Rodriguez has died from his injuries after a shooting that happened in the 2500 block of Amherst on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m. on Nov. 29, Lubbock Police received calls of gunshots fired in the area of 2500 Amherst Street. Officers located 34-year-old Isaias Rodriguez lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Just moments after arriving on the scene, officers were able to locate two possible suspects. Both individuals were taken to the Lubbock Police Department to be questioned. One of the individuals was released after questioning. The other, 19-year-old Daniel Rangel, was arrested, charged with aggravated assault. We expect those charges to change once we receive confirmation from Lubbock police.

At this time, it appears the shooting was a result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people. Rodriguez and Rangel both live in the same neighborhood; however, detectives are still investigating the relationship between the two.

Detectives with the Persons Crimes Unit will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident and the events that led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.