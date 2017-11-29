Monterey’s Braylyn Dollar signs with West Texas A&M

There was another big signing in Plainsmen Alley Wednesday afternoon as Monterey’s Braylyn Dollar signed to play college basketball at West Texas A&M.

She was all smiles with family, friends and teammates watching her put pen to paper. She thrilled to go play for the Lady Buffs.

"It's a great relief. Growing up, this is the one thing I’ve been waiting for my entire life so I’m ready to go play ball for WT."

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.