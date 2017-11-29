Razzoo's Cajun Cafe to break ground on new Lubbock location - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe to break ground on new Lubbock location

Posted by KCBD Staff
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Hub City diners will have a new favorite find when Razzoo’s Cajun Café opens their doors in early 2018. The noted Cajun restaurant will break ground on a new Lubbock location at 4805 S Loop 289 on Tuesday, December 5 at 11:30 a.m. The location is near BJ's, Chuy's and Red Robin.

Lubbock will be the first ever location for Razzoo’s in the South Plains area. Chris Degan, president of Razzoo’s, is excited about the new location. "Lubbock is a perfect location for us to share the fresh-made and flavorful food for which Razzoo’s is known," explains Degan.  "Our brand of food, fun and festivity will be a great fit for the amazing community in Lubbock."

The restaurant is planned to be 7,400 square feet and will seat approximately 220 diners. The restaurant will bring 100 new jobs to the Lubbock area.

City officials will join the Razzoo’s corporate team for the groundbreaking.

Razzoo's Cajun Cafe - Lubbock

ABOUT RAZZOO’S CAJUN CAFÉ:  At Razzoo’s we try not to take ourselves too seriously.  What we do take seriously is our food and our service.  To us, nothing is more fun than treating our guests to great food and a great time in one of our restaurants.  That’s why we’re here.  Our food is authentic, it’s made from scratch every day in each restaurant and it’s darn good.  Some of it sounds a little weird, like Rat Toes (really, they aren’t) or the Grilled Gator Tail (really, it is).  Some of it is hard to pronounce, like the Shrimp Piquant or Chicken Tchoupitoulas – feel free to point when you order (that happens a lot).  We’ve been at this for over 26 years and we’ve made a lot of friends along the way.  We’d like to think that didn’t happen by accident.  So check out our menu, find the nearest location and hop in the car.  We’ll be at the door when you get here.

