VIDEO: Victim hopes "Lubbock Dancing Burglar" goes viral to help catch suspect

The owner of a Lubbock business is trying to find the culprit in a burglary that got away with some goods, and did a little dance - and it was all caught on camera.

The owner of the store says in a social media post the store was broken into around 3:30 a.m. Monday. As the owner was going through the video, he saw a clip where the burglar starts playing music on his phone and begins to dance to it.

The owner asked to not post the name of the business in this story.

The owner then decided to add some music to the video, to maybe help catch the guy.

The burglar wore a mask most of the time he was stealing, but he took off the mask to make a phone call.

The burglar was caught on camera smashing the window above a doorway to get in the business.

The owner says there is a reward for information leading to the arrest of this person. If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.