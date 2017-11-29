VIDEO: Victim hopes "Lubbock Dancing Burglar" goes viral to help - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

VIDEO: Victim hopes "Lubbock Dancing Burglar" goes viral to help catch suspect

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Matt Guyear) (Source: Matt Guyear)
(Source: Matt Guyear) (Source: Matt Guyear)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The owner of a Lubbock business is trying to find the culprit in a burglary that got away with some goods, and did a little dance - and it was all caught on camera. 

The owner of the store says in a social media post the store was broken into around 3:30 a.m. Monday. As the owner was going through the video, he saw a clip where the burglar starts playing music on his phone and begins to dance to it.

The owner asked to not post the name of the business in this story.

The owner then decided to add some music to the video, to maybe help catch the guy.

The burglar wore a mask most of the time he was stealing, but he took off the mask to make a phone call.

The burglar was caught on camera smashing the window above a doorway to get in the business.

The owner says there is a reward for information leading to the arrest of this person. If you have any information, you're urged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • AP FACT CHECK: Anti-Muslim videos misrepresent what happened

    AP FACT CHECK: Anti-Muslim videos misrepresent what happened

    Thursday, November 30 2017 3:36 AM EST2017-11-30 08:36:30 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:28 AM EST2017-11-30 15:28:28 GMT

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested the veracity of the videos wasn't a high priority amid concern over national security and strong borders, saying: "Whether it's a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about."

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested the veracity of the videos wasn't a high priority amid concern over national security and strong borders, saying: "Whether it's a real video, the threat is real and that is what the president is talking about."

  • Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Haley: NKorea 'brings us closer to war' the US doesn't seek

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 2:16 AM EST2017-11-29 07:16:42 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:28 AM EST2017-11-30 15:28:11 GMT

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

    In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.

  • Lauer says repairing damage is full-time job

    Lauer says repairing damage is full-time job

    Thursday, November 30 2017 12:16 AM EST2017-11-30 05:16:23 GMT
    Thursday, November 30 2017 10:26 AM EST2017-11-30 15:26:38 GMT

    In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.

    In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.

    •   
Powered by Frankly