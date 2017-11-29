Shallowater ISD investigating accusations of inappropriate socia - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Shallowater ISD investigating accusations of inappropriate social media interaction with a student


SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

A Shallowater ISD employee has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates accusations of inappropriate social media interaction with a student.

The district has reported the alleged misconduct to law enforcement and the state's educator licensing agency.

No names have been released at this time. We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.

