LPD VIDEO: Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary that happened on Nov. 24.

Police say a white SUV, possibly a Chevy or GMC, pulled up to a residence in the area of Chicago and 2nd Street just before 5 a.m.

They say two Hispanic males entered the vehicle and rummaged through it without taking anything.

If you have any information that could help detectives, even a small detail, police ask that you call Crime Line at 741-1000.

If the information you provide leads to an arrest, you could be up for a cash reward.

