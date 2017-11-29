Texas Tech volleyball faces SMU in NIVC first round

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

The Texas Tech volleyball will make its first appearance in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship on Thursday, Nov. 30, as they face SMU in the opening round of the tournament. First serve is slated for 4 p.m., inside Strahan Coliseum in San Marcos, Texas.

The Red Raiders (15-14, 4-12) were selected as an at-large team to the NIVC Sunday evening, marking their first postseason appearance since 2001. Texas State (24-9, 14-2 Sun Belt) will host Rice (21-8, 11-3 C-USA) Thursday evening in the other first round match, with the winners to square off Friday at 6:30 p.m.

“The NIVC gives us a chance to take that next step and see what the postseason is all about,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “It’s great to give these players a taste of what it’s like to be in postseason and play for a tournament championship and use this as a springboard hopefully into the offseason. The next step is getting into the NCAA Tournament. We have accomplished a lot on our list, but we still have more to do.”