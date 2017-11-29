Lubbock Cooper Cross Country signs 3 to run in college

A big day for Lubbock Cooper as three pirates signed their national letter of intent to run cross country at the collegiate level.

A pair of sisters, Skyler Sena and Nyia Sena put their pen to paper to run next fall. Skyler signed with Lubbock Christian University and Nyia is headed to Levelland to run for South Plains College.

Bekah Moseley will join Skyler at LCU next year to run cross country and track for the Lady Chaps.

"I've always wanted to do something in college. I've gone from sport to sport not really knowing and then once I went to state I kind of found my connection," said Moseley. "Cross country is what I want to do."

