Lady Raiders host LSU for the Big 12/SEC Challenge

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

The Lady Raider Basketball team host LSU at the United Supermarkets Arena on Thursday for the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup.

This is the first time this season that the Lady Raiders (3-2) will host and the second straight season Texas Tech will face an SEC opponent in the series. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on FOX Sports Southwest Plus.

Thursday’s game will be the first time the Lady Raiders have faced the Tigers since the 2005 season. Texas Tech trails 1-8 in the all-time series,with the lone win coming on Nov. 13, 1999 in Lubbock.

The Lady Raiders had their three-game win streak snapped on Sunday, after losing to SEC foe Texas A&M, 90-65. Overall, the Lady Raiders are 84-62 against members of the SEC.

The Lady Raiders then head to Houston this weekend for their first road contest of the season. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. on Sunday at H&PE Arena.