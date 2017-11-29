2017 Gene Messer Shootout runs Thursday through Sunday at the Tiger Pit

The 2017 Gene Messer Shootout gets underway this week, with 16 teams from all over West Texas competing for bragging rights.

The tournament runs from Thursday to Sunday and all games are held at the Tiger Pit at Frenship High School.

The 16 teams are Frenship, Amarillo Palo Duro, Brownfield, Dumas, Duncanville, El Paso Coronado, El Paso Eastwood, El Paso Socorro, Lubbock Coronado, Lubbock Monterey, Lubbock Titans, Lubbock Trinity, Plainview, Rockwall-Heath, Seminole, and Sherman.

The Coronado Mustangs took home the hardware last year with a 77-71 win over Estacado in the championship. This year's championship game is on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m.

