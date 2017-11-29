2017 Gene Messer Shootout runs Thursday through Sunday at the Tiger Pit

There was holiday cheer and good will towards men at Lubbock Christian's football practice on Wednesday.
There was holiday cheer and good will towards men at Lubbock Christian's football practice on Wednesday.
Rumors were floating around in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Wednesday that Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt was the Razorbacks' top choice to become their Athletics Director...
Rumors were floating around in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Wednesday that Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt was the Razorbacks' top choice to become their Athletics Director...
The Wayland Baptist Pioneers' nine-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Men's Soccer National Championships…and they couldn't be happier.
The Wayland Baptist Pioneers' nine-game winning streak came to an end Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the NAIA Men's Soccer National Championships…and they couldn't be happier.
Texas Tech soccer’s Ally Griffin and Jordie Harr spent the Thanksgiving break training with the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team in Sunrise, Florida.
Texas Tech soccer’s Ally Griffin and Jordie Harr spent the Thanksgiving break training with the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team in Sunrise, Florida.
The No. 22 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will make the program’s debut at the Under Armour Reunion and returns to the east coast to face Seton Hall on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
The No. 22 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will make the program’s debut at the Under Armour Reunion and returns to the east coast to face Seton Hall on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.