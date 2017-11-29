No. 22 Texas Tech squares off with Seton Hall on Thursday

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

The No. 22 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will make the program’s debut at the Under Armour Reunion and returns to the east coast to face Seton Hall on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised nationally by FOX Sports 1 along with the FOX Sports Go app. Brian Custer and Donny Marshall will serve as the announcing team.

The Red Raiders (6-0) have started their five seniors during the six-game winning streak to start the season. Texas Tech and Mercer are the only two schools to start five seniors in a game this season.

Texas Tech squares off with the Pirates (5-1), who are the top receiving vote recipient in the Associated Press and ranked No. 24 in the USA Today/ESPN Coaches polls, for the second time on the hardwood.

The Red Raiders posted an 87-69 win during the opening round of the 2010 NIT. Five players secured double figures headed by two-time All-Big 12 Honorable Mention pick John Roberson with 22 points. Roberson is currently playing professionally for ASVEL Lyon-Villeubanne in France.

Texas Tech has won two games inside Madison Square Garden also known as the world’s most famous arena. The Red Raiders tucked away a 71-61 win over Minnesota in the third-place game of the 2003 NIT and knocked off Utah by a 65-54 margin in the semifinals of the 2003 NIT Preseason Tipoff.

“We are looking forward to playing against a very talented and nationally ranked team in Seton Hall,” Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard said. “They’re a team that was picked to finish second in the BIG EAST preseason poll. A team in my opinion that has three NBA players on it and maybe more that could develop into NBA players. They’re a team that is well-coached by one of the most respected coaches in college basketball. It’s a great opportunity for us. We couldn’t have scheduled a better game for us to see where we are at. We have a lot of respect for Seton Hall.”