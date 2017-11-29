Griffin, Harr train at U.S. U-20 WNT camp

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

Texas Tech soccer’s Ally Griffin and Jordie Harr spent the Thanksgiving break training with the U.S. Under-20 Women’s National Team in Sunrise, Florida.

It was the first activity for the selected age group since the collegiate season began. Of the 26 players called to the camp, Texas Tech was one of two universities with two representatives on the squad, and the only team from the Big 12 with any players invited to training.

The week-long camp was the first of three events for the U-20 WNT this fall/winter before the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s U-20 Championship is contested in Trinidad & Tobago from Jan. 18-28. That tournament will send three teams to the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.

The U.S. team was drawn into Group B at the qualifying tournament and will open on Jan. 19 against Nicaragua, play on Jan. 21 against the first-place finisher from the upcoming Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament before finishing group play against Mexico on Jan. 23.

The second preparation event for the U-20s will be the first Women’s Nike International Friendlies, as the USA hosts Brazil, England and Finland at Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, from Dec. 7-11. The event will be held in conjunction with the U.S. Soccer Development Academy Winter Showcase, the first-ever Showcase event for the Girls’ Academy, now in its first season.

Griffin and Harr were a dominant duo on the pitch for the Red Raiders in 2017. The two led Tech in every offensive category, combining for 20 points. Griffin powered the Red Raider offense with six goals, including five game-winning tallies, along with one assist. Her five game-winning scores ranked third all-time in a single season at Texas Tech. For the second-straight season, Harr paced the team in assists, serving up five, setting up Griffin twice during the year, while scoring a goal of her own.