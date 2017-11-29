Sources: Hocutt not interested in Arkansas AD job - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Sources: Hocutt not interested in Arkansas AD job

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Kirby Hocutt (Source: TTU) Kirby Hocutt (Source: TTU)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Rumors were floating around in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Wednesday that Texas Tech Athletics Director Kirby Hocutt was the Razorbacks' top choice to become their Athletics Director.

We reached out to sources at Texas Tech and were told that Kirby is not interested. He isn't going anywhere and he and his family want to stay in Lubbock.

