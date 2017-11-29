No bones about it

The majority of children growing up in America today will be obese by age 35, a new computer analysis predicts.
More doctors in the United States are turning to a new clinical specialty -- nursing home care.
Pump up your workouts, pump up your memory, new research suggests.
Patients used to see doctors as kindly-but-firm professionals -- experts who knew what they were talking about and whose advice should be heeded, even if it wasn't necessarily welcome.
Using marijuana when you have HIV could lead to problems with brain function if you also abuse alcohol or drugs, a new study finds.
Bullied teens are twice as likely to take weapons such as guns or knives to school, a new study reveals.
